Prime Volleyball League to begin on Feb. 4

November 21, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI:

Sports Bureau

The second edition of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League will begin in Bengaluru on February 4 and the finals will be played in Kochi nearly a month later.

The eight-team PVL, powered by A23 and co-promoted and marketed by Baseline Ventures, will begin in Bengaluru and then move to Hyderabad and finish in Kochi.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

ADVERTISEMENT

All the eight franchises — Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors and Kolkata Thunderbolts — will play at every venue. The top four will qualify for the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US