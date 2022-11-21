Prime Volleyball League to begin on Feb. 4

November 21, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI:

The second edition of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League will begin in Bengaluru on February 4 and the finals will be played in Kochi nearly a month later.

The eight-team PVL, powered by A23 and co-promoted and marketed by Baseline Ventures, will begin in Bengaluru and then move to Hyderabad and finish in Kochi.

All the eight franchises — Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors and Kolkata Thunderbolts — will play at every venue. The top four will qualify for the semifinals.