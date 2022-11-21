Prime Volleyball League to begin on Feb. 4

The second edition of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League will begin in Bengaluru on February 4 and the finals will be played in Kochi nearly a month later.
The eight-team PVL, powered by A23 and co-promoted and marketed by Baseline Ventures, will begin in Bengaluru and then move to Hyderabad and finish in Kochi.
Trending
- Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
- Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
- In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
ADVERTISEMENT
All the eight franchises — Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors and Kolkata Thunderbolts — will play at every venue. The top four will qualify for the semifinals.
ADVERTISEMENT