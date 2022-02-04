Prime Volleyball League right platform for players to show their skills: Ashwal Rai

Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai spoke about his expectations from Prime Volleyball League. File Photo

Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal says Dhoni, Hardik and Rahul would make good volleyball players

Ahead of the upcoming Prime Volleyball League (PVL), Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai spoke about his expectations from the tournament. Kolkata Thunderbolts will kick off its PVL campaign starting from Monday next week.

“I think M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul would make very good volleyball players. Dhoni and Pandya can do passing and Rahul can do the attack.

“There was a video of them playing beach volleyball in Dubai, we would feel good if we get a chance to play with them,” Ashwal said.

Can match cricket

“P.V. Sindhu met us at the ground and she talked to everyone. She is doing promotion, volleyball can come to the level of cricket if there is good standard and the right kind of promotion is given,” he added.

The Prime Volleyball League will get underway on February 5 and the tournament is scheduled to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium which will see Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening fixture. The final will be played on February 27.

The tournament will consist of a total of 24 matches spread over a course of 23 days.

Each of the seven franchises — Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts — will play a single round-robin before the top four teams in the league stage qualify for the semi-finals.

“For all the players, this is the right kind of platform to show their skills and performance.

“Earlier, I did not follow sports much and then I grew up and started following cricket and football. There is no particular athlete I look up to. I just strive for excellence every time I go out to play,” said Ashwal.