Prime Volleyball League | P. V. Ramana hails the concept

Provides inputs on team and playing strategy to Bengaluru Torpedoes players

For Bengaluru Torpedoes, gunning for the title in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League starting at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here from February 5, it was a different kind of experience when 1986 Asian Games bronze medallist and former international spiker P.V. Ramana shared his experience and thoughts with the players here on Thursday.

Key to success

The 59-year-old Ramana, father of champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu, said the key to success was finding the right strategy and executing it; for instance, strengthening the defence by developing real good blockers.

“Whatever the combination, it should ensure it creates openings for the big smashes to score crucial points. Obviously, the central blocker and the two side-blockers play a major role,” the Arjuna Awardee said.

“In volleyball the ‘lifters’ have to be on a different plane in terms of tactics to complement teammates’ efforts,” said Ramana, stepping on court for a few minutes and giving glimpses of his skills during his heyday. Sindhu was a keen spectator on the sidelines.

Ramana said the PVL was something the sport badly needed, as players across the country were short of match experience and that the League provided the perfect platform to watch foreign players and pick up tips to be better players.

“There has been no money right from our playing days. So, this PVL also assures some sort of financial comfort to the players even as they try to make it to the national team,” said Ramana.

“Such leagues need just a one-month window and I believe every sport should have a League on these lines,” he said.

“We were lucky to have some of the big names around when we played the game like Jimmy George, Cyril Valloor, Abdul Basith, Sandeep Sharma, Sreedharan. And, there is plenty of talent now also looking for the right kind of exposure,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Torpedoes captain Ranjit Singh was thankful for Ramana’s advice.

“Ramana sir advised me to employ long shots as a setter in order to make it difficult for the opponent blocker. He also told me to keep the attacker free so that he is always ready for rebounds,” he said.

Sindhu’s presence

The youngsters in the team were excited at meeting Sindhu and are now even more motivated to perform, he said.

“Sindhu is the pride of the nation, so the youngsters were bound to feel motivated upon meeting her. It was a very enriching experience for everyone,” he said.