Prime Volleyball League moved from Kochi to Hyderabad

Rising COVID cases in Kerala behind the change in venue

With the COVID cases rising in Kerala, the Baseline Ventures has moved the Prime Volleyball League from Kochi to Hyderabad.

“It will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium. There is no change in dates and the event will start on February 5,” Tuhin Mishra, the Managing Director of Baseline Ventures which is organising the PVL, told The Hindu on Saturday.

The PVL is a seven-team event and three teams — Kochi Blue Spikers, Calicut Heroes and Kolkata Thunderbolts — are currently preparing for the event in Kerala.