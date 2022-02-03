Prime Volleyball League | Large number of sponsors on board

RuPay & Byju’s among the big names

RuPay, the global card payment network from India, has associated itself with the Prime Volleyball League starting at Gachibowli Stadium here from February 5 while Online Gaming A23 is on board as “powered by” sponsors in a multi-year deal.

Associate sponsors

The educational technology company Byju's, fintech company Cred, sports news website Dafa News, India’s healthy food platforms EatFit, nourishing drink Amul Kool and Nippon Paint are the associate sponsors.

Sports brand Cosco and Apollo Hospitals have associated themselves with RuPay PVL as official partners.

Social media platform ShareChat and Moj, the short video app, are the official content partners while the competition will be broadcast on Sony TV network.

Support

“There's no tournament that can be hosted without the support of sponsors and therefore I would like to thank each and every partner for coming on board for Season 1 of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League,” said Baseline Ventures Co-Founder & MD Tuhin Mishra.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to have a large number of sponsors on board for the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.

“As the tournament begins its new journey, the support from all the sponsors is vital for the success of the competition,” said RuPay PVL CEO Joy Bhattacharya.