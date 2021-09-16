Prime Volleyball League formally launched

From left: Front row: Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, PVL, Safeer P.T. (Calicut Heroes), P.V. Ramana, former national player, Abhishek Reddy (Hyderabad Black Hawks), P.C. Hanimi Reddy (Chennai Blitz), Tuhin Mishra, MD, Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd.Back row: Ankit Nagori (Bengaluru Torpedoes); Dr. D.G. Chaudhary (Ahmedabad Defenders); Deepak Gullapalli, CEO, Head Digital Works, Udeesh Ullas (Kochi Blue Spikers;), Neville Bastawalla, Sr. VP & Head (Marketing & On Air Promotions, Sports Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India.

HYDERABAD

16 September 2021 05:31 IST

Auction to be held in December

The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) featuring six teams, sponsored by fantasy game leader A23 and marketed by Baseline Ventures, was formally launched here on Wednesday in the presence of the owners of respective franchisees.

Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, PVL, said the forthcoming edition for which auction will be held in December, would be totally different and innovative given the fact that the owners will be the stakeholders.

“This league is for players who have been really wanting to get into competitive mode after a long break because of the pandemic,” he said.

“The league, to be played on round-robin format and featuring Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spiders, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, defending champion Chennai Blitz and new addition Bengaluru Torpedoes, will see the top four teams make it to the semifinal stage.

“Our endeavour is to provide the right kind of platform for volleyball talent to grow. In PVL, the franchises are committed to long-term interests,” the PVL CEO said.

“More details about the schedule and prize money will be announced later. The auctions will feature foreign players who are already showing a lot of interest. PVL will strictly follow the rule-book with no scope for tampering at any stage.”

Neville Bastawalla, SVP & Head (Marketing & On Air Promotions), Sports Channels at Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “the league will be shown live in most of the regional languages and SonyLIV.”