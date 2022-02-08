Prime Volleyball League | Exciting victory for Torpedoes

Come back from two sets down to beat Blue Spikers

Bengaluru Torpedoes notched up an exciting 14-15, 12-15, 15-13, 15-9, 15-14 win over Kochi Blue Spikers in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium here on Tuesday.

The first set saw Blue Spikers stage a terrific fightback after being down 7-14 and claim the next eight points, thanks to substitute T.R. Sethu’s splendid show.

He not only came up with big, powerful serves but also excelled at the net in the company of experienced captain A. Karthik and Colton Cowell.

In the second, Blue Spikers took charge after breaking away 8-8 as Sethu continued to excel. Deepesh, Cody Caldwel and Cowell worked in tandem at the net to nullify the striking prowess of the opposition.

However, Torpedoes fought back in the third set thanks to the brilliance of captain Ranjit Singh, who was declared the player-of-the-match, Lavmeet Katariya, Pankaj Sharma and G.S. Varun.

The team took a comfortable 6-2 lead in the fourth before Deepesh Kumar Sinha and Cody scripted a fightback for Blue Spikers.

But, Varun and Pankaj’s power game and Ranjit’s wonderful display at the net saw Torpedoes win the set and take the contest into the decider.

It was anybody’s game in the final set before the consistent Deepesh of Blue Spikers had to limp off with a left ankle injury with the score reading 5-3 in his team’s favour.

Torpedoes rode on the brilliance of Lovemeet and Pankaj to clinch the set and the match as the Kochi outfit suffered its second straight defeat.

The result:

Bengaluru Torpedoes bt Kochi Blue Spikers 14-15, 12-15, 15-13, 15-9, 15-14.

Wednesday’s match: Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 7 p.m.