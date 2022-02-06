Prime Volleyball league | Doughty Defenders overcome Blitz

In good touch: Ahmedabad Defenders led by Ryan Meehan put up a good show.

HYDERABAD

06 February 2022 22:28 IST

Ahmedabad Defenders registered a 15-13, 15-11, 11-15, 15-13, 11-15 win over Chennai Blitz in the Ruypay Prime Volleyball league championship at GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Sunday.

The contest began on even terms with both teams trading the lead till 9-all before Ahmedabad took charge through the combination of Shon, Angamuthu, Manoj and A. Muthusamy.

Importantly, Ahmedabad won the super point at 10-11 and then saw Bruno Da Silva of Chennai serve out on a super point.

In the second set, the power and precision Ahmedabad duo Ryan Meehan and Rodrigo Villalboa were to the fore.

In the third set, Chennai rediscovered its form with Fernando David and G.S. Akhin coming up with big smashes and G.R. Vaishnav and Bruno excelling in defence.

With Ahmedabad leading at 12-11, Ryan served out to Chennai’s delight on a super point. With the second super point also going Chennai’s way, it won the third set to stay in the game.

In the fourth set, Naveen Raja Jacob led a spirited Chennai fightback, ably supported by teammates, which saw the team win the two super points to take the issue to 14-12. But, the brilliant combination of Angamuthu, who was player-of-the-match, Shon T. John and Ryan, saw Ahmedabad clinch the set and the match.

Chennai won the fifth set to ensure a more respectable scoreline at the end.

The result: Ahmedabad Defenders bt Chennai Blitz 15-13, 15-11, 11-15, 15-13, 11-15.

Monday’s match: Calicut Heroes v Kolkata Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.