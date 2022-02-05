Prime Volleyball League | Black Hawks begins with easy win

Soaring high: The Black Hawks’ attackers were too good for Blue Spikers in the inaugural PVL match on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

05 February 2022 22:49 IST

Kochi Blue Spikers seemed to bank too much on skipper Karthik

Hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks scored a convincing 15-12, 15-11, 15-11, 15-10, 13-15 over Kochi Blue Spikers in the inaugural match of the Rupay Prime Volleyball League here on Saturday.

Played without spectators, not allowed in view of the pandemic, the match began on an even note with the teams levelling the scores quite a few times before Hyderabad surged ahead with attacker Rohit Kumar coming up with some telling smashes.

Importantly, the home team won the Cred super point at 12-10 thanks to Rohit’s powerful smash from the corner to win the first set at 15-12. The Kochi side seemed to bank too much on the captain A. Karthik’s brilliance and experience.

Advertising

Advertising

The second set was no different with the scores level at the start before Hyderabad went ahead after 9-all. Again, it was a super point at 12-10 which helped Hyderabad to take a 14-10 lead and then a splendid double block saw it clinch a point and the set.

Pushed to back foot

Things didn’t change the Kochi way even in the third set with Rohit once again brilliant at the net. His spiking at most critical points pushed Kochi onto the back foot.

Hyderabad clinched the third set too, thanks to another super point and a super serve as Rohit, who was adjudged player of the match, finished it in style.

Kochi later had the satisfaction of winning the last set.

Earlier, doubles Olympic medallist and ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu inducted ex-internationals Arjuna Awardee P.V. Ramana and Arjuna and Dronacharya Shyam Sunder Rao into the PVL’s ‘Hall of Fame’.

The result: Hyderabad Black Hawks bt Kochi Blue Spikers 15-12, 15-11, 15-11, 15-10, 13-15.

Sunday’s match: Chennai Blitz v Ahmedabad Defenders (7 p.m.).