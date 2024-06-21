GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pressure is there, but we view it positively: Paris Olympics medal prospect Chirag-Satwik

"We take it as a responsibility to make the Indian flag fly high at the Olympics. We will work hard to achieve that," Rankireddy said

Published - June 21, 2024 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pose for photographs after winning the Thailand Open Super 500 title, beating the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi 21-15, 21-15, in Bangkok, Sunday morning, May 19, 2024.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pose for photographs after winning the Thailand Open Super 500 title, beating the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi 21-15, 21-15, in Bangkok, Sunday morning, May 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A medal prospect at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the crack team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty say they are well equipped to handle the pressure of expectations as they "view it positively".

As the Olympic Games approach, the duo acknowledged the high expectations placed on them.

During an interaction with former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik on JioCinema's 'Get Set Gold' programme, Rankireddy emphasized their commitment to "make the country proud".

Satwik-Chirag win French Open doubles title

"We take it as a responsibility to make the Indian flag fly high at the Olympics. We will work hard to achieve that," Rankireddy said.

Shetty, unfazed by the pressure, aims to channel it positively to stay focused on their goals.

"Pressure is there, but we view it positively".

Rankireddy and Shetty, who won bronze at the 2022 BWF World Championships and gold at the 2022 Asian Games, were the first Indian men's doubles pair to achieve the world number one ranking.

Shetty recounted their Olympic debut experience at Tokyo 2020 and the surreal feeling of living in the Olympic village.

"Competing in Tokyo and realizing we were among the world's best athletes was an incredible feeling. Walking around the village, it struck me that these top athletes are just normal people, yet they are the best in their fields."

Thailand Open badminton: Satwik-Chirag win title, beat China’s Chen-Liu

Rankireddy revealed his pre-match ritual involving Tokyo 2020 gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

"Neeraj was always there, congratulating everyone. I consider him a lucky charm, so I made sure to shake hands with him before every match, saying, 'Bhaiya, match hai'."

Rankireddy also reflected on his parents' emotions regarding his achievements at such a young age.

"For them, I am still a child, not an internationally acclaimed player. They see me as they did 10 years ago. They are grateful to God, and I owe my journey to divine support and my parents."

BWF rankings: Satwik, Chirag lose No.1 ranking; slip to third

Shetty and Rankireddy are currently third in the men's doubles BWF world rankings and are serious contenders for Paris 2024.

In the last two years, the duo won a gold medal each in the 2022 Asian Games and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, along with more accolades at the 2022 World Championships, 2022 Thomas Cup, and 2023 Asian Championships.

Related Topics

badminton / Olympics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.