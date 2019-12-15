Presidents Cup | Woods-led USA pulls off incredible win

Tiger Woods’ United States produced a stunning turnaround to deny Internationals a first Presidents Cup in 21 years on Sunday, dominating the singles on a tense final day that went to the wire.

Veteran Matt Kuchar was the hero, with his winning putt on the 17th in the penultimate match enough to ensure victory, sparking wild celebrations from playing-captain Woods, who set the tone by getting the first point on the board.

Crushing loss

It was a crushing loss for Ernie Els’ young Internationals, who led for the first three days of the biennial matchplay event but failed to deliver the killer blow against a more experienced and accomplished US team.

Internationals went into the 12 singles matches with a 10-8 lead but the tide began quickly turning with Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson among those racing to big early leads with the scoreboard swathed in US red.

When Webb Simpson beat South Korea’s An Byeong-hun, the US went 15-12 in front and needed just half a point with Internationals leading in two of three matches still in play.

Australian Cameron Smith grabbed one more point by beating Justin Thomas, ensuring a nail-biting finale with Kuchar’s heroics on the 17th ensuring there was no way back for Els’ team. It was a remarkable comeback. No side before had rallied to win on the last day after trailing for three days, further cementing the reputation of Woods, who went undefeated in his three matches.

It was the United States’ 11th victory in 13 editions of the event.

The results: Internationals 14 lost to USA 16 [Sunday’s singles: Abraham Ancer lost to Tiger Woods 3 & 2; Hideki Matsuyama tied with Tony Finau; CT Pan lost to Patrick Reed 4 & 2; Li Haotong lost to Dustin Johnson 4 & 3; Adam Hadwin tied with Bryson DeChambeau; Im Sung-jae bt Gary Woodland 4 & 3; Joaquin Niemann lost to Patrick Cantlay 3 & 2; Adam Scott lost to Xander Schauffele 2 & 1; An Byeong-hun lost to Webb Simpson 2 & 1; Cameron Smith bt Justin Thomas 2 & 1; Louis Oosthuizen tied with Matt Kuchar; Marc Leishman tied with Rickie Fowler.