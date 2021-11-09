President’s Cup shooting championship: Rahi Sarnobat takes silver

NEW DELHI

09 November 2021 21:52 IST

Bhaker and Varlik win the mixed rapid fire pistol gold

Rahi Sarnobat shot the silver in women’s 25-metre sports pistol in the President’s Cup shooting championship in Wroclaw, Poland.

Doreen Vennekamp of Germany shot brilliantly in the first few rounds of the final to take the lead and sustained it to push Sarnobat to the silver 33 points to 31.

Manu Bhaker also made the final, but placed sixth. Bhaker made the mixed rapid fire pistol gold medal match partnering Ozgur Varlik of Turkey. The duo beat Xiao Jianuixuan of China and Peeter Olesk of Estonia 9-7 in the final.

Chinki Yadav and Marko Carrillo of Peru placed eighth in the second stage of qualification.

Anjum Moudgil shot 584 in the second stage and failed to qualify for the final by one point in the women's rifle 3-position event. She had shot 587 in the first stage in the 10-shooter field.

In the mixed team competition of the 3-position event, Moudgil and Petar Gorsa of Croatia placed ninth in the first stage with a combined score of 878.

The results: Women’s 25m sports pistol: 1. Doreen Vennekamp (Ger) 33 (588); 2. Rahi Sarnobat 31 (583); 3. Mathilde Lamolle (Fra) 27 (582); 6. Manu Bhaker 17 (583); 9. Chinki Yadav 578.

Mixed rapid fire pistol: 1. Ozgur Varlik (Tur) & Manu Bhaker 9 (366) 557; 2. Xiao Jianuixuan (Chn) & Peeter Olesk (Est) 7 (370) 560; 3. Doreen Vennekamp (Ger) & Clement Bessaguet (Fra) 10 (364) 569; 4. Kim Minjung (Kor) & Olier Geis (Ger) 4 (356), 549; 8. Chinki Yadav & Marko Carrillo (Per) 337 (547).