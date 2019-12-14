Presidents Cup | Internationals keep nose ahead

A gutsy comeback from Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer gave Ernie Els’ Internationals a massive confidence boost at the Presidents Cup on Saturday as Tiger Woods’ USA stormed into contention.

The pair was five down against Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler after 10 holes in the afternoon foursomes, but fought back to halve the tie on the 18th.

Woods' team won the foursomes 3-1 after losing the morning fourballs 2.5-1.5 to leave the showdown on a knife-edge ahead of Sunday's 12 singles. Internationals leads 10-8.

Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland won, beating veteran Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, while Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also secured a point, overcoming Australia's Cameron Smith and South Korean Im Sung-jae.

However, the day’s proceedings were marred by an altercation between Reed's caddie Kessler Karain and a fan.

The PGA Tour has banned Karain from carrying Reed's bags on Sunday.

The results: Internationals 10 leads USA 8 [Saturday fourballs: Marc Leishman & Li Haotong lost to Justin Thomas & Rickie Fowler 3 & 2; Im Sung-jae & Abraham Ancer bt Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay 3 & 2; Hideki Matsuyama & Pan Cheng-tsung bt Webb Simpson & Patrick Reed 5 & 3; Adam Scott & An Byeong-hun tied with Matt Kuchar & Tony Finau.

Foursomes: Louis Oosthuizen & Scott lost to Dustin Johnson & Gary Woodland 2 & 1; Leishman & Ancer tied with Thomas & Fowler; Cameron Smith & Im Sung-jae lost to Schauffele & Cantlay 2 & 1; Byeong-hun & Joaquin Niemann tied with Kuchar & Finau].