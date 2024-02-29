ADVERTISEMENT

Premier Kabaddi League | Paltan and Steelers clash for the ultimate honour

February 29, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

This final promises a thriller where both teams will use strategic brilliance and defensive prowess to rewrite history and claim their first PKL title.

Saikat Chakraborty

Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya and Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inaamdaar pose with the Pro Kabaddi League trophy, in Hyderabad, on February 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers, boasting the best defences in Pro Kabaddi League season 10, will clash for the title here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on March 1.

Led by coach B.C. Ramesh and all-rounder Aslam Inamdar, Paltan enter as favourites due to their dominant season and aggressive style. Featuring raiders like Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde, the Puneri team will aim to lift its first-ever title. However, their true weapon is their innovative, team-oriented defence, marshalled by Iranian left-corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

On the contrary, the Steelers reached their first-ever final through sheer determination. Coach Manpreet Singh’s team also boasts a strong defensive unit, led by Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, and Rahul Sethpal. Vinay and Shivam Patare have emerged as key raiders.

This final promises a thriller where both teams will use strategic brilliance and defensive prowess to rewrite history and claim their first PKL title.

