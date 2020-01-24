Premier Badminton League season-5 | Superstarz down Raptors in a thriller

Chennai Superstarz pipped Bengaluru Raptors 4-3 in their Premier Badminton League season-5 match here on Friday. In the day’s final tie, the home team’s Ranki Reddy & D. Kapila got the better of P.S. Chan and R.A. Saputro 13-15, 15-9, 15-9 to clinch the match.

After losing the first tie, the mixed doubles, Superstarz won their next two matches — both men’s singles — to tilt the scales slightly in their favour.

Earlier, the top-notch mixed doubles ‘Trump’ duo of Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won dispatched Dhruv Kapila and Jessica Pugh 7-15, 8-15. Backed by strong performances from Tommy Sugiarto and Lashya Sen in men’s singles, Superstarz took a 3-2 lead.

World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying defeated Gayatri Gopi Chand in the women’s singles as Raptors equalised 3-all. Gayatri delighted the spectators, who had come in large numbers to see the side play its last match at home, with delicate drops and matched Tai in all aspects, especially in the first game. But in the next two, Tai was superior.

Lakshya has been very impressive in the Chennai leg, winning all his three matches. His half-smashes and endurance have been of top class. Lakshya didn’t give even a whiff of a chance to Brice Leverdez in scripting a 15-5, 15-3 victory.

Sugiarto’s 15-13, 10-15, 15-11 triumph over Sai Praneeth was a true example of better tactics prevailing in the end.

Going for long rallies in the initial stages, Sugiarto stepped up the momentum after taking a 10-6 lead. He attacked more from the backcourt and stretched the Indian no end. Like Lakshya, Sugiarto, too, has been consistent, emerging victorious in all his three matches.

Gayatri said: “It was a dream-come-true playing against Tai. She has been my idol,” she said.

The results: Chennai Superstarz bt Bengaluru Raptors 4-3 (Dhruv Kapila & Jessica Pugh lost to Chan Peng Soon & Eom Hye Won (T) 7-15, 8-15; Tommy Sugiarto bt Sai Praneeth 15-13, 10-15, 15-11; Lakshya Sen (T) bt Brice Leverdez 15-5, 15-3; Gayatri Gopi Chand lost to Tai Tzu Ying 15-13, 6-15, 6-15, Ranki Reddy & D. Kapila bt P.S. Chan & R.A. Saputro 13-15, 15-9, 15-9).