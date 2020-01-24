Premier Badminton League season-5: A come-from-behind win for Awadhe Warriors

Awadhe Warriors started its Premier Badminton League season-5 campaign with a come-from-behind 4-3 win over North Eastern Warriors here on Thursday.

Subhankar Dey gave the finishing touches for Awadhe with a clinical 15-9, 15-13 result over the higher-ranked Tanongsak Sansomboonsuk in the fifth and deciding tie.

Trailing 1-3, Awadhe Warriors put its weight behind the top-notch ‘Trump’ South Korean pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Bak Cheol in the fourth tie.

Making it count

The 2014 World champion duo made it count as it overcame a fighting Krishna Prasad and Lee Yong Dae 8-15, 15-14, 15-12 to enable Awadhe to equalise.

Krishna and Lee had their chances to finish the fourth tie and the contest in the second game, but failed to do so. The third game, too, went close but the South Korean pair maintained a handy lead throughout to put Awadhe back in contention.

Earlier, North Eastern appeared the better team on paper in the mixed doubles. Bodin Isara and Kim Ha Na, however, faltered at crucial moments to lose to the Awadhe duo of Ko and Christinna Pedersen 8-15, 15-11, 15-14. In fact, at 14-14 in the decider, Kim fluffed her service by dumping it into the net.

But North Eastern fought back in the second tie through the men’s singles. Trump player Lee Cheuk Yiu, with his effortless and deceptive game, took apart Wong Wing Ki Vincent 13-15, 15-10, 15-11.

The 28-year-old Michelli Li from Canada tamed Beiwen Zhang 15-13, 15-14 in the women’s singles to give North Eastern a 3-1 lead, before Awadhe staged its comeback.

The result: Awadhe Warriors bt North Eastern Warriors 4-3 (Ko Sung Hyun & Christinna Pedersen bt Bodin Isara & Kim Ha Na 8-15, 15-11, 15-14; Wong Wing Ki Vincent lost to Lee Cheuk Yiu (T) 15-13, 10-15, 11-15; Beiwen Zhang lost to Michelle Li 13-15, 14-15; Ko Sung Hyun & Shin Bak Cheol (T) bt Krishna Prasad & Lee Yong Dae 8-15, 15-14, 15-12; Subhankar Dey bt Tanongsak Sansomboonsuk 15-9, 15-13).