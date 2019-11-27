Premier Badminton League | It will now be Chennai Superstarz

There is a new owner and a change in name for the Chennai team in the season five of the Premier Badminton League to begin on January 20.

For four seasons, the Chennai team, under owner Vijay Prabhakaran, was called Chennai Smashers, and now it will be called Chennai Superstarz.

R. Sivakumar, the new owner of Superstarz, was excited to own a team, and was confident that his team would reach the semifinals and, if possible, lift the Trophy.

“I started as a Tamil Nadu Badminton League owner in 2014, then began the Badminton Premier League the next year and then capped it up with Tamil Nadu State Badminton League (TNBSL) in June this year. And now the PBL. I had shown interest after TNBSL and PBL entrusted me with the job. I am thrilled,” said Siva.

Siva said the team is balanced and strong with Tamil Nadu players in Sankar Muthusamy and K. Sathish Kumar. He also revealed that he has requested the PBL Committee to have the opening ceremony in Chennai.

The squad:

Men’s singles: Tommy Sugiarto, S. Sankar Muthusamy, Lakshya Sen, K. Sathish Kumar; Men’s doubles: B. Sumeeth Reddy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Manu Attri; Women’s singles: Gayatri Gopi Chand, Kirsty Gilmour; Mixed doubles: Sanjana Santosh, Gabrielle Adcock.

Head coach: Aravindan Samiappan; CEO: Aditya Meesala; Manager: Maqdoo Ahmed; Mentor: V.E. Arunachalam, TNBA secretary.