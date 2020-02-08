Premier Badminton League | Chan-Won duo clinches it for Raptors

The mixed doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won clinched the decider against Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock to help defending champion Bengaluru Raptors record a thrilling 4-3 win over Pune 7 Aces in the second semifinal of the Premier Badminton League here on Saturday.

With the scores tied 3-3, Chan and Won raised the bar to get the better of former the World championship medallists of Pune to the delight of the lustily cheering Raptors fans.

Earlier, in the first men’s doubles match of the evening, the 35-year-old Hendra Setiawan, former Olympic and World champion, and current World No. 10 Chirag Shetty gave a splendid start in what was the Trump match for Aces, outslugging Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro. In men’s singles, World No. 39 Brice Leverdez of Raptors put his team back in the hunt, warding off a spirited challenge from the 21-year-old World No. 131 Mithun Manjunath, a trainee of the Prakash Padukone Academy

The highlight of the match was the 49-stroke rally which Leverdez won in the third game when it was 6-12.

Aces then recorded the biggest upset of the day when World No. 73, Kazumasa Sakai, shocked World championship bronze medallist and Raptors skipper B. Sai Praneeth in the second men’s singles.

World No. 11 Sai Praneeth, the crowd favourite, was leading 11-8 in the first game before Sakai came back strongly with a fine blend of big smashes and solid defence to win seven points in a row. Sai Praneeth committed quite a few unforced errors and lost the momentum.

It was left to World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying to win the Trump for Raptors against the young Rituparna Das and take the contest to the decider. However, this was not before Rituparna continued her impressive show and made a fight of it.

In the final on Sunday, Raptors take on North Eastern Warriors.

The results: Bengaluru Raptors bt Pune 7 Aces 4-3 (Arun George & Rian Agung Saputro lost to Chirag Shetty & Hendra Satiawan (T) 12-15, 10-15; Brice Leverdez bt Mithun Manjunath 15-14, 9-15, 15-6; B. Sai Praneeth lost to Kazumasa Sakai 11-15, 13-15; Tai Tzu Ying (T) bt Rituparna Das 15-12, 15-12; Chan Peng Soon & Eom Hye Won bt Chris Adcock & Gabrielle Adcock 15-13, 15-10).