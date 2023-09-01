Preeti Kongara — putting behind her personal travails and aiming for glory

September 01, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Preeti Kongara faced arguably the worst tragedy to befall a youngster — losing her father — about a decade ago. Her mother, K. Vijayalakshmi, is the sole earning family member. But, Preeti blanked all that out, pursued sailing under the mentorship of Suheim Sheikh, president of Yacht Club of Hyderabad, as part of Naandi Foundation project and now can look back with a sense of pride as the only girl from Telangana to make it to the Asian Games in the 470 mixed dingy category.

“I feel proud that I am representing my country and I am also confident,” the 19-year-old student of Government Junior College in Marredpally said.

“The preparations have been excellent as we have been to The Netherlands, France, and The Hague. The conditions were medium and above 15 knots. For the Asiad we are going early to get acclimatised to the conditions,” said Preeti.

With the equipment, with which she has been training, already sent to the Asian Games venue thanks to the Indian Navy and YAI, Preeti hopes to make it big.

“For me the biggest strength is my coach Suehim sir. But for him, I would not be in this position. He is like a father-figure to me,” said the young sailor, who revealed that she loved to be in the water and enjoy the waves.

“This sport is so different and that is the reason I got fascinated,” Preeti said.

“It would be great if I can win a medal in the Asian Games ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification cycle. My big goals include the 2026 Asiad and the 2028 Olympics. Not easy for sure but with my coach backing me all out, I can make it. He is the one who keeps motivating me every day,” she added.

For his part, Suheim, who started training her under Project Nanhi Kali when she was very young, was all praise for Preeti’s focus.

“Her ability to sail close to the winds is truly amazing. In fact, in favourable conditions, she is a champion. And, not surprisingly finished 12th in one race in the recent Worlds in The Netherlands and also seventh in a race at the Olympic Test event in Marseilles (France) against the best teams, a very respectable feat,” he said.

