Praveen Kumar wins bronze in Para Athletics Worlds, books 2024 Paris Paralympics berth

July 11, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Paris

India's Praveen Kumar won a bronze in the men's high jump T64 event in the World Para Athletics Championships here to book a 2024 Paris Paralympics quota.

The 20-year-old Kumar produced a season's best effort of 2.01m to finish third behind Lepiato Maciej (2.05m) of Poland and Broom-Edwards Jonathan (2.05m) of Great Britain on Monday.

Kumar's medal is the first for India in the championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Noida resident had won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The top-four ranked athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games, also to be held in Paris.

T44 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT