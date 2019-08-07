Prannoy, Sameer knocked out of Hyderabad Open

It was a forgetful day for India in the Hyderabad Open badminton championship men’s singles competition on Wednesday.

First, defending champion and top-seeded Sameer Verma was knocked out by former World junior champion Heo Kwang Hee of Korea, who notched up an impressive 21-18, 21-11 win in just 28 minutes in the men’s singles first round.

Later, third-seeded H.S. Prannoy followed his teammate with the Malaysian Jia Wei Tan notching up a 21-17, 21-10 win in 37 minutes.

Sameer was clearly rattled by the reach of the Korean opponent, who combined it with his ability to retrieve from difficult angles and come up with some stunning cross-court smashes.

Sameer’s strategy of attacking Heo’s forehand did not click and even the Indian shuttler’s half-smashes were awry. The way the Korean controlled the pace of the game to push the Indian to the baseline heped him hit the sidelines with unerring regularity.

Later, it was the turn of H.S. Prannoy to bow out in just 37 minutes. Not the kind of start India chief national coach, P. Gopi Chand, who was there to watch the matches, had expected.

However, there was something to cheer for the host when seventh-seeded Sourabh Verma put it across a fighting Namluk Adulrach of Thailand 21-17, 21-14 to make it to the second round.

For the organisers, there was another embarrassment when the women’s doubles match featuring Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy had to be shifted from Court No. 4 to No. 1 with the wooden flooring caving in one corner of the court.

Then, the tournament referee Pencho Stoynov of Belgrade had to leave back home following the demise of his 89-year-old father Lubomir in Sofia.

Praneeth bows out

In the evening, second-seeded B. Sai Praneeth too bowed out when 19-year-old Indonesian Ikshan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay scored a 21-17 21-23, 21-15 win.

Important results: First round: Men: Heo Kwang Hee (Kor) bt Sameer Verma 21-18, 21-11; Sourabh Verma bt Namkul Adulrach (Thai) 21-17, 21-14; Ajay Jayaram bt Teck Zhi Soo (Mas) 18-21, 21-3, 21-14; Tan Jia Wei (Mas) bt H.S. Prannoy 21-17, 21-10; Ikshan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay bt B. Sai Praneeth 21-17, 21-23, 21-15. Women: Jia Min Yeo (Sgp) bt K. Supanida (Thai) 21-12, 21-19; Shu Ting Ji (Chn) bt Shikha Gautam 21-11, 21-13; Zhang Yi Man (Chn) bt Riya Mookerjee 21-15, 21-13; Yulia Yosephin Susanto (Ina) bt Mughda Agrey 21-13, 21-15.

Tam Brittney (Can) bt Jucharoen Chananchida (Thai) 21-17, 16-21, 21-18; Chaiwan Phittayaporn (Thai) bt G. Vrushali 21-16, 21-10; Natalia Perminova (Rus) bt Anura Prabhudesai 21-18, 21-19; Lee Ying Ying (Mas) bt Ashmita Chaliha 21-13, 19-21, 21-17; Qi Zuefei (Fra) bt K. Sri Krishna Priya 21-15, 21-10.