Pranjali Dhumal takes bronze in sports pistol after world record

Pranjali Dhumal shot a world record 571 in qualification but was pushed to the bronze medal in sports pistol by two Ukraine shooters in the second World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany.

Anuya Prasad who had beaten the two Ukraine shooters, Sofia Olenych and Halyna Mosina to the gold in air pistol, ended up fifth.

The results:

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Sofia Olenych (Ukr) 40 (WR) 553; 2. Halyna Mosina (Ukr) 35 (558); 3. Pranjali Dhumal 29 (571 WR); 5. Anuya Prasad 21 (558); 9. Vedka Sharma 473.

50m rifle prone: Men: 1. Colin Mueller (Ger) 247.9 (WR) 613.7; 2. Erik Heiss (Ger) 247.2 (617.0); 3. Dmytro Petrenko (Ukr) 223.7 (616.2); 9. Kushagra Rajawat 611.7; 12. Shourya Saini 6-7.8.

