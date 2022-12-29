Pranati plans to go abroad to take her game to the next level

December 29, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA:

When Pranati P. Nair was introduced to table tennis a few years ago, she took it as just another activity. But she started loving the sport a lot and took it up seriously. Now, she trains for about eight hours every day.

The 16-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram produced a big upset, shocking multiple State women’s champion Seraha Jacob, in the inter-district team final on Thursday. That was her first victory over Seraha in four matches.

“I didn’t think about winning or losing, I was just being positive, playing my strong points,” Pranati told The Hindu here. “I planned a few sequences against her...tried to attack more and play more rallies.”

She used the side-spin serve to good effect. “I’m learning new serves. And that was one of them,” she revealed.

The victory over the top seed should boost her confidence as she gets ready for the State women’s singles title.

“I don’t want to be overconfident, I still have to play really good,” said Pranati, a 11th standard student at Chinmaya who is coached by Ranjith Benny.

Pranati, who is an ace in academics too, is one of the bright young faces in Kerala table tennis. And plans are on to take her game to the next level.

“We are planning to go abroad for training, my dad is working on that,” she said.