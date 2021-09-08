Pramod Bhagat meets Tendulkar

Unforgettable: It is a dream come true experience, said Pramod Bhagat after meeting the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

HYDERABAD

08 September 2021 22:17 IST

I can’t believe how happy I am today, says the gold-winning shuttler

For the newly-crowned Paralympics badminton gold medallist Pramod Bhagat, “it is a dream come true” experience when he met the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday.

“I can’t believe how happy I am today. As a kid I took inspiration from Sir Sachin Tendulkar for always being positive and motivated,” Pramod posted on his Instagram.

Stars aligned

“I always imagined that I would get a chance one day to meet you. I also wished that day should come post the biggest achievement of my life and God aligned all the stars for me,” the para shuttler wrote.

Advertising

Advertising

“I won the Paralympics gold. The joy of medal hadn’t even settled that I got a chance to meet you. I was falling short of words at start as I couldn’t believe I was sitting next to you,” Pramod mentioned. “Your kindness is heart-touching,” he added.

“The words you spoke to me will stay with me forever and will keep inspiring me for life. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will be sleepless tonight,” Pramod concluded.