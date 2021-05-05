Prakash Padukone recovering after testing positive

Prakash Padukone.

BENGALURU

05 May 2021 03:38 IST

Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone is recovering in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Padukone, 65, showed mild symptoms and was admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure.

He is stable and is expected to be discharged in a few days, a source said.

In 1980, Padukone became the first Indian to win the All England Open badminton championships.

