05 May 2021 03:38 IST
Prakash Padukone recovering after testing positive
Updated: 04 May 2021 23:38 IST
Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone is recovering in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Padukone, 65, showed mild symptoms and was admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure.
He is stable and is expected to be discharged in a few days, a source said.
In 1980, Padukone became the first Indian to win the All England Open badminton championships.
