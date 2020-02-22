Prague chess festival | Vidit Gujrathi loses playoff, finishes second

Prague

22 February 2020 23:08 IST

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi lost his play-off game to finish second in the Prague Chess Festival here.

After an exciting final round, five players finished in tied top place with five points from nine rounds. The two players with best tie-break scores faced off in a blitz. The 16-year old Alireza Firouzja of Iran won both games against Gujrathi to capture the title.

The ninth and final round saw some interesting clashes with Gujrathi, who needed a win to have a chance of winning the title outright, slipping to a defeat at the hands of top-seed Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland.

Advertising

Advertising

The other key game to decide the title was between David Anton Guijjaro and Alireza Firouzja of Iran and a win for either player would have been enough to secure first place. The game ended in a draw.

P. Harikrishna broke his sequence of draws by beating David Navara of the Czech Republic to finish with 4.5 points finished seventh. and in seventh place.

Final standings: 1. Alireza Firouzja; 2. Vidit Gujrathi; 3. Sam Shankland; 4. Jan-Krzysztof Duda; 5. David Anton Guijjaro; 6. Nikita Vitiugov; 7. P. Harikrishna; 8. Markus Ragger; 9. David Navarra; 10. Nils Grandelius.

The results (ninth round): Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 5 bt Vidit Gujrathi 5; P. Harikrishna 4.5 bt David Navara (Cze) 4; Alireza Firouzja (IRI) 5 drew with David Anton Guijjaro (Esp) 5; Markus Ragger (Aut) 4 drew with Nils Grandelius (Swe) 3; Nikita Vitiugov (Rus) 4.5 lost to Sam Shankland (USA) 5.