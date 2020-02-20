Prague Chess Festival | Gujrathi draws with Hari, stays in lead

PRAGUE

20 February 2020 23:10 IST

Vidit Gujrathi played out a draw with compatriot P. Harikrishna in the seventh round of the Prague Chess Festival’s Masters category here to maintain a one-point lead over the field. With five points, he is ahead of Russian Nikita Vitiugov and the world’s top junior Alireza Firouzja.

The results (seventh round): P. Harikrishna 3 drew with Vidit Gujrathi 5; David Anton Guijjaro (Esp) 3.5 drew with Markus Ragger (Aut) 3; Nikita Vitiugov (Rus) 3 drew with David Navara (Cze) 3; Alirez Firouzja (Iri) 4 bt Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol); Sam Shankland (USA) 3.5 bt Nils Grandelius (Swe) 2.5.

