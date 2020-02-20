Prague Chess Festival | Gujrathi draws with Hari, stays in lead

Vidit Gujrathi played out a draw with compatriot P. Harikrishna in the seventh round of the Prague Chess Festival’s Masters category here to maintain a one-point lead over the field. With five points, he is ahead of Russian Nikita Vitiugov and the world’s top junior Alireza Firouzja.
The results (seventh round): P. Harikrishna 3 drew with Vidit Gujrathi 5; David Anton Guijjaro (Esp) 3.5 drew with Markus Ragger (Aut) 3; Nikita Vitiugov (Rus) 3 drew with David Navara (Cze) 3; Alirez Firouzja (Iri) 4 bt Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol); Sam Shankland (USA) 3.5 bt Nils Grandelius (Swe) 2.5.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.