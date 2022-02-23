Praggnanandhaa signs off by stunning Artemiev

Finishes in 11th place; Aronian and Giri among those who missed qualification

Finishes in 11th place; Aronian and Giri among those who missed qualification

R. Praggnanandhaa stunned Russia’s rising star Vladislav Artemiev to sign off his campaign in the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament by finishing 11th in the 16-player field on Thursday.

The 16-year-old fell short of being among the eight quarterfinalists, headed by Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Despite missing qualification to the knockout stage, Praggnanandhaa could take heart from the fact that he had victories over Magnus Carlsen, Artemiev and Andrey Esipenko, who finished second, third and fourth.

In addition, he defeated two-time World Cup winner Levon Aronian and the reigning woman World rapid champion Alexandra Kosteniuk and drew with the current World rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Notable among those who missed qualification were Aronian, Anish Giri, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

The results (involving Praggnanandhaa): 15th round: R. Praggnanandhaa bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus); 14th: Hans Moke Niemann (USA) bt Praggnanandhaa; 13th: Praggnanandhaa drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger).

Final league standings: 1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 29/45); 2. Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 25); 3-4. Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 24), Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 24); 5. Eric Hansen (Can, 23); 6-8. Ding Liren (Chn, 22), Liem Quang Le (Vie, 22), Vincent Keymer (Ger, 22); 9-10. Levon Aronian (USA, 21), Anish Giri (Ned, 21), 11-12. R. Praggnanandhaa (19), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 19), 13-14. Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 17), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 17), 15. Hans Neimann (USA, 15), 16. Alexandra Kosteniuk (Rus, 3).