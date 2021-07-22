Pragg bounces back

NEW DELHI

22 July 2021 02:50 IST

R. Praggnanandhaa, 15, became the youngest Indian to qualify to the fourth round of the chess World Cup in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday.

The youngster, who lost from a winning position in the second game on Monday, bounced back strongly to blank Michael Krasenkow 2-0 in the two rapid tiebreak games.

In an all-India clash, Vidit Gujarathi ended B. Adhiban’s resistance in the final five-minute blitz tiebreaker to win the marathon clash 4.5-3.5.

Advertising

Advertising

The results (Third round, tie-breaker): 25-minute Rapid: Vidit Gujrathi drew with B. Adhiban 1-1; R. Praggnanandhaa bt Michael Krasenkow (Pol) 2-0 (Praggnanandhaa wins 3-1). 10m-blitz: Vidit drew with Adhiban 1-1; 5m-blitz: Vidit bt Adhiban 1.5-0.5.