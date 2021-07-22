Other Sports

Pragg bounces back

R. Praggnanandhaa, 15, became the youngest Indian to qualify to the fourth round of the chess World Cup in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday.

The youngster, who lost from a winning position in the second game on Monday, bounced back strongly to blank Michael Krasenkow 2-0 in the two rapid tiebreak games.

In an all-India clash, Vidit Gujarathi ended B. Adhiban’s resistance in the final five-minute blitz tiebreaker to win the marathon clash 4.5-3.5.

The results (Third round, tie-breaker): 25-minute Rapid: Vidit Gujrathi drew with B. Adhiban 1-1; R. Praggnanandhaa bt Michael Krasenkow (Pol) 2-0 (Praggnanandhaa wins 3-1). 10m-blitz: Vidit drew with Adhiban 1-1; 5m-blitz: Vidit bt Adhiban 1.5-0.5.


