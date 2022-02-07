Taking a flight, hoping to win

Prabhu Sukumar Das from Hyderabad is one of the six members who will represent India in the World Paramotor Championship 2022

Prabhu Sukumar Das, a Telangana-based entrepreneur who introduced paragliding and paramotoring in the state through his company Vertical World Aerosports and Adventure will be representing India in the World Paramotor Championship 2022 to be at Brazil. in April.

Sukumar is one of the six pilots from India (only one from south India) to be participating in the championship. Sukumar says, “We will be participating as a team. Our group training involving various techniques we will be judged begins from the first week of April. Until then we are to practise on our own, work on timing and techniques.”

All participating pilots must have 120 flying hours and an should hold Federation Aeronautic International license.

The team was in Wasai, Maharashtra last month to train on the various techniques. The techniques on which the judgement will be based, are precise landing and take off, precise economy (flying a certain distance with limited fuel) and a timed landing on water over air inflated pylons.

On who usually gets selected for this championship, Sukumar says, “Only those pilots who participated in National and Asia Oceanic Championship are eligible to participate. In the Asia Oceanic Championship 2018 that was held in Thailand, the Indian team won the bronze.” Close to 60-70 pilots come for this competition each year in Brazil.

He adds that participating in the competition may be tough but is a learning process. too.