Poulomi Ghatak calls it a day

Poulomi Ghatak, one of India’s most successful women’s table tennis players, has quietly brought the curtain down on a career that saw her win the National crown a stupendous seven times.
The 37-year-old was the biggest name in the women’s game in the country over the last couple of decades and was chasing Indu Puri’s record of eight National titles.
But she took a break to give birth to her son and did not attempt a comeback.
Olympic dream
“I was always looking to equal Indu Puri’s record, but injuries and the need to attend to my infant son stopped me from getting back to the table,” Poulomi said. “I am now focusing on fulfilling my dream of getting an Olympic medal through my students as I intend to start coaching very soon.”
Poulomi, who represented India at the Sydney Olympics as a 17-year-old, said, “Being a part of the Indian team meant that I had to travel for the greater part of the year and that meant missing the growing-up period of my son. So I decided to be with him and took a break from the sport.
“I thought of returning to the table, but I somehow could not motivate myself to make a comeback.
“I have represented the country in every tournament and at every level, but now I feel it is time to use my experience and knowledge to train youngsters who will bring bigger laurels for the country.”
Poulomi has joined forces with her husband, former National champion Soumyadeep Roy, to turn their academy into a centre of excellence.
