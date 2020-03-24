Postponing Olympics an appropriate decision: Sindhu

World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu has welcomed the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics.

“I think it was the most appropriate decision given the prevailing critical situation.

“The organisers have shown concern for the the health of every one involved by not going ahead with the original schedule,” Sindhu told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“Athletes should be prepared for unforeseen developments. Now, with the Games officially postponed, naturally we will have to re-plan our preparations. But, first, let us all hope that the situation improves globally,” added Sindhu.

Chief badminton coach P. Gopi Chand also welcomed the decision.

“I welcome this very good decision for it would have been difficult to conduct the Games given the uncertainty shrouding the situation. Athletes would have found it extremely challenging to make it to the Games if they were to be held as per the original schedule in July.

“I don’t know what kind of impact it (the postponement) will have on badminton players, for first we have to know the BWF guidelines and the new qualification norms. Whether they will go ahead with the existing norms or not,” Gopi said.

More time, new challenges

“Yes, the move also gives the coaches and athletes time and at the same time new challenges too,” said Gopi, who is in self-isolation on return from the All England championship.