Postpone Olympics, says Sharath Kamal

Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Achanta Sharath Kamal.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“As an athlete, I obviously want the Olympics to happen but it should not happen.”

India’s veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal is in line to play his fourth Olympics in July-August but he wants the IOC to postpone the mega event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As an athlete, I obviously want the Olympics to happen but it should not happen.

“The epicentre of the virus will keep changing, first it was China, now it is Italy and Iran too is badly affected in Asia. I don’t see the scenario being safe for the Olympics to start on time,” the 37-year-old told PTI.

“Everyone is talking about social distancing but it is one thing which won’t be possible at the Olympics. Thousands of athletes would be staying in the same village,” he said.

