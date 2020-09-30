Poonawalla to continue as RWITC chairman

Managing committee elected unopposed

The 105th annual general meeting of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), for the election of nine members to the managing committee, was scheduled to be held through video conferencing on October 29 and the last date for filing nominations was September 28.

As the club received only nine nominations till Monday evening, all nominees stand elected unopposed and there will be no elections.

Zavaray Poonawalla told The Hindu that “the decision has been made by the committee that I will continue as the chairman of RWITC and Milan Luthria will be the chairman of stewards of the club. “I am very happy there was no election and there was unanimity. We need peace which is the only way we can save our Club in these difficult situation because of no revenue source.”

Get clearances

“We are also working hard to get three clearances — licence to race, permission for closed-door racing and online betting — from the Maharashtra Government. The minute we get the first two permissions, we will start racing in that very week as our programme and our horses are ready.

New managing committee: Zavaray Poonawalla, K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Vijay Shirke, Zinia Lawyer, Surendra Sanas, Milan Luthria, Darashaw Mehta, Jehangir Damania, and Jehangir Mehta.