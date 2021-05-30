Pooja Rani punches her way to glory

Pooja Rani is declared the winner after her convincing show against Mavluda Movlonova.

DUBAI

30 May 2021 22:52 IST

Mary Kom, Lalbuatsaihi and Anupama end up with silver medals

Pooja Rani Bohra collected her second continental title to bring cheers to the Indian camp after Mary Kom and Lalbuatsaihi lost their respective summit clashes at the Asian boxing championships here on Sunday.

The Olympic-bound Pooja, who had a walkover in the semifinal, practically fought her first bout in the 75kg final and won convincingly with a 5-0 margin over Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan.

The Indian, the 81kg champion in 2019, showcased her solid blows to score points and bobbed and weaved nicely to stay safe and take the crown.

Six-time World champion Mary lost 3-2 to Nazym Kyzaibay in a tightly-fought 51kg final. The five-time Asian gold medallist began well by landing some scoring shots from a distance.

However, the taller Nazym, a two-time World champion, dominated the next two rounds by unleashing power-packed punches on Mary’s head and body. It was Mary's second silver medal after 2008.

Lalbuatsaihi went down fighting against former Asian bronze medallist Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan with a 3-2 verdict in the 64kg title clash.

The Kazakh, who enjoyed the height advantage, was more accurate against Lalbuatsaihi. Lalbuatsaihi relied on her power but the experienced Milana found a way to stay ahead.

Later, in the +81kg final, Anupama went down to Kazakhstan’s Lazzat Kungeibayeva 3-2.

The results (finals): Women: 51kg: M.C. Mary Kom lost to Nazym Kyzaibay (Kaz) 3-2; 64kg: Lalbuatsaihi lost to Milana Saronova (Kaz) 3-2; 75kg: Pooja Rani Bohra bt Mavluda Movlonova (Uzb) 5-0; +81kg: Anupama lost to Lazzat Kungeibayeva (Kaz) 3-2.