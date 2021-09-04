Other SportsCHENNAI 04 September 2021 23:43 IST
Poncha elected ASF vice-president
The other elected VPs are Fayez Abdullah S. Al Mutairi (Kuwait) and Tae-sook Heo (Korea).
Cyrus Poncha, secretary of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), was on Saturday elected the vice-president of the Asian Squash Federation (ASF) for a four-year term at the 41st ASF AGM held virtually.
David Mui of Hong Kong was elected unopposed for his second term as the president.
Poncha is the third Indian to become the vice-president of ASF after N. Ramachandran, the former World Squash president, and Debendranath Sarangi, president of SRFI.
