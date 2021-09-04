Other Sports

Poncha elected ASF vice-president

Cyrus Poncha.  

Cyrus Poncha, secretary of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), was on Saturday elected the vice-president of the Asian Squash Federation (ASF) for a four-year term at the 41st ASF AGM held virtually.

The other elected VPs are Fayez Abdullah S. Al Mutairi (Kuwait) and Tae-sook Heo (Korea).

David Mui of Hong Kong was elected unopposed for his second term as the president.

Poncha is the third Indian to become the vice-president of ASF after N. Ramachandran, the former World Squash president, and Debendranath Sarangi, president of SRFI.


