PARIS

18 July 2021 23:24 IST

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar claimed a second successive Tour de France title after Sunday's 21st and final stage.

The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider is the youngest rider to wear the overall leader's yellow jersey at the end of the race for two years running. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

