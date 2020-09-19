Other Sports

Pogacar on cusp of glory

Making his move: Tadej Pogacar took the yellow jersey with a winning display in the penultimate stage on Saturday.

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar was poised to win the Tour de France after claiming the overall leader’s yellow jersey from compatriot Primoz Roglic in Saturday’s penultimate stage, a 36.2-km individual time trial between Lure and La Planche des Belles Filles.

The 21-year-old won the solo effort against the clock as Roglic, who had started the day with a 57-second lead in the general classification, cracked in the uphill section, a 5.9-km climb at an average gradient of 8.5%.

“I don’t know what to say, it’s a dream,” said Pogacar, who now leads second-placed Roglic by 59 seconds ahead of Sunday’s final stage, a largely processional ride to the Champs Elysees in Paris where only the final sprint is contested.

