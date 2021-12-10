PNC Championship | Tiger Woods to return from injury next week

Miami

10 December 2021

Tiger chooses PNC Championship to resume prowl

Tiger Woods said on Wednesday he would make his return to competitive golf at next week’s PNC Championship in Florida.

The former World No. 1, who has not played since suffering career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash 10 months ago, will play in the December 16-19 tournament alongside his son Charlie.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods announced on Twitter.

The PNC Championship, part of the PGA Tour Champions series, sees 20 Major champions team up with a relative of their choice.

Woods played in the 2020 event alongside son Charlie, 12, a tournament won by Justin Thomas and his father Mike.

The PNC Championship offers Woods the prospect of a gentle return to tournament golf. The two-day event comprises two rounds of scramble golf, and Woods will be allowed to make use of a golf cart.

News of Woods’ return was greeted with enthusiasm by fellow professionals. “This is awesome. Welcome back,” 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau tweeted.