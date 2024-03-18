PM Modi praises Srinagar as top spot for motorsports in India

March 18, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - New Delhi

India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 17.

Mr. Modi's remarks came in response to a post on X on the first-ever Formula 4 car show that was held on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday.

"This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir," Mr. Modi said.

"India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!" the Prime Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.