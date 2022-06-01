PM Modi meets boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen, bronze medallists Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda

Nikhat recently clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division at the boxing world championship in Turkey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 gold medalist boxer Nikhat Zareen and bronze medalist boxers Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met India's newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who recently won bronze medals in the Istanbul event.

While Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories respectively.

"An honour to meet our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir," Nikhat tweeted after the meeting along with a picture with Modi.

An honour to meet our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi sir.

Thank you sir😊🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8V6avxBG9O — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) June 1, 2022

Manisha tweeted, "An absolute honour meeting our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support."