ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi declares open Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai

January 19, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Chennai

PM Modi said the government is striving hard to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in India.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on January 19, 2024. TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Governor R.N. Ravi and the TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are also seen. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on January 19 and said the government is striving to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in the country.

| Video Credit: ANI

Welcoming the participants, the Prime Minister remarked that they were together “showcasing the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’” and said that for Indian sports, “the Youth Games is a great way to start the new year 2024.”

Lighting the traditional torch to mark the beginning of the games, he said it is estimated that the size of the Indian sports industry in the coming years would touch nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu’s hospitality “will win your hearts”, he said, adding that the Khelo India Games would certainly provide sportspersons with an opportunity to showcase their skills and also help them make new friendships that last a lifetime.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also launched 'DD Tamil,' the revamped version of the regional language Doordarshan channel DD Podhigai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US