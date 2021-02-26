Other Sports

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

These Games will strengthen the resolve for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', PM Modi said.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports in the country.

Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games which will conclude on March 2.

"This is a step towards making India's presence felt in the international winter games arena and also make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports," he said in a virtual address.

"These Games will strengthen the resolve for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'. I am told the participation has doubled this year and it is a reflection of the inclination towards winter sports in the country," he added.

The disciplines in Games include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, and ice skating among others.

Skiers holding torches burst fire crackers during a demo on the eve of 'Winter Games Khelo India Khelo' event, in Gulmarg, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Skiers holding torches burst fire crackers during a demo on the eve of 'Winter Games Khelo India Khelo' event, in Gulmarg, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 12:36:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/pm-inaugurates-khelo-india-winter-games-says-will-make-jk-winter-sports-hub/article33939890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY