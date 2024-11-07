Playing for experience is over, now is the time to win

At 14 years of age, Anahat Singh made everyone sit up and take notice by being part of the Indian team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. At 16, she continues to turn heads and garner attention for her exploits on the squash court.

Early this month, the teenager won her sixth PSA Challenger crown, by winning the Costa North Coast Open in Coffs Harbour (Australia). As the third seed, Anahat defeated Akari Midorikawa of Japan, the sixth seed, in three straight games, proving her dominance in no uncertain terms.

The New Delhi girl is not resting on her laurels. Speaking to The Hindu from Sydney, Anahat said she will try and take part in higher grade of Challenger events (that offer $6000, $9000, $12000 & $15000 as prize-money) and not Challenger tournaments ($3000) she has largely done so far. “My level is higher. I want to win 12K and 15K tournaments.”

Six PSA Challenger titles in 2024, a fantastic achievement for a girl your age. What do you feel about your performance?

I’ve done quite well. This year has been the best for me. It has really helped me break into the world’s top 100 [93]. Certainly, it is a big boost and will help me improve my game and get further high up in the world rankings.

The last tournament, the Costa North Coast Open in Coffs Harbour (Australia) that you won was your first Challenger-6 (offering prize money of $6000) title. All your previous five titles have come in Challenger-3 (prize money of $3000). There are higher Challenger events like Challenger-9K, 12K, 15K & 20K. Do you intend to take part in such events?

Definitely, I will play more of higher level of Challenger events henceforth. Challenger-3 events are relatively easy as there are more Indians and quite a few juniors from across the country. At the same time, it is not easy either. These are players who have played with me regularly in India. They know my game as much as I know theirs. My level is certainly high — that of Challenger-12k and 15k. I want to finish on top in such events. Currently, I am in Sydney competing in the Alto Pennant NSW Open which is a Challenger-6 tournament where I am seeded two.

For a teenager with such prodigious talent, choosing events would be tricky. Apart from your father, Gursharan Singh, who do you consult?

It’s my father who decides. Recently, we have sought guidance from the Indian star Saurav Ghosal, whose experience is second to none. It has been quite hectic managing squash and academics. I have been playing lots of juniors (u-19) tournaments, which I might not take part. Saurav helps us in choosing tournaments and generally guiding me in my game.

Your coach Stephane Galifi had said in November last year that you will likely to break into the top 40 in the world in six months time. Is it still a distant target?

It was quite difficult to balance academics and squash. I am in Std. XI and my school places importance on academics also. So, I am not able to travel as much as other professionals. It has not been easy but I have managed well so far. I will most likely reach a world ranking of 75 when the next PSA world ranking list is released.

How has it been playing on the PSA World Tour?

I was 14 when I played my first Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. I’ve learnt quite a lot in the intervening years. Initially, it was tough. Now I’ve got a hang of it. I know how much effort it takes. Playing for experience is over. Now is the time to win.

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal have been the torch-bearers for women’s squash in India. Can the young generation do what the two have accomplished?

Definitely, there are lots of talent in India. It is not only about effort. It is partly related to on court and some are related to off-court. It also has to do with diet, fitness and work on court. Many Indians think that if you put hard work on squash court you can achieve success, it is not always so. Now, Indians are getting better in terms of exposure. We will gradually get there.

You have signed a two-year deal with JSW Sports. You recently visited Inspire Institue of Sport, Vijaynagar, a High Performance Training Centre, supported by JSW. How much of help has JSW been for you?

JSW has always been very supportive of athletes across various disciplines. It has been like a family. They are quick to help us whenever we require. IIS Vijayanagar has been more of a rehabilitation and recovery. I am yet to use its facility.

Several Indian players have used the services of Egyptians for coaching. Do you intend to do it?

It is not about the country; it is about the coaches’ ability and what suits the concerned player. I don’t think an Egyptian coach will benefit me at the moment. Saurav Ghosal helps me in figuring which PSA tournament I should play. He takes care of drills and matches. Whenever I am in Kolkata, he guides me and when he comes to Delhi, I seek his help. He is not my coach but a mentor of sorts.

In what way has coach Galifi guided you in your career so far?

I’ve been with him for the last two years. Initially when I was with Ritwik Bhattacharya, Galifi too was working with him. Ritwik suggested that Galifi have a look at my game. With his coaching, my game went up a notch. He knows my game in and out, he’s been like a family.

What are the major tournaments you are looking forward to?

I will be taking part in the World team championships to be held in December 9 to 15 in Hong Kong. All the top players will be participating where I can judge my level and where I stand. Of course, it will be a great learning experience.

You made your senior International debut at 14 years in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. From there till now, you have watched a lot of good players. Who have been your inspirations?

No doubt, it has been the Indian players such as Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal. When I made my CWG debut, I was shocked and didn’t talk much to other Indian players. I’ve grown up watching them. They have always and will be an inspiration to me.

Do you think India can make an impact in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028?

It is too early to say anything. I can’t comment on other players. Anybody can come up by 2028. I will be hoping for a medal. The qualification criteria is tough. It will be a 24-player draw. I am keeping my fingers crossed.