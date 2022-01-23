PKL | Steelers edge out Yoddha

BENGALURU

23 January 2022 23:03 IST

Haryana Steelers registered a thrilling 36-35 victory over UP Yoddha in a ProKabaddi League Season 8 match here on Sunday. Vinay scored a bonus point in the last few seconds to clinch it for Steelers.

In the 36th minute, Yoddha inflicted an All Out, but Steelers still led 32-31.

Three minutes later, Yoddha came up with a Super Raid and levelled the score at 35 before Vinay stepped in.

Bengaluru Bulls then defeated Telugu Titans 36-31.