PKL Season-8: 59 players retained

A total of 59 players have been retained ahead of Season-8 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which will take place in December, organiser Mashal Sports announced on Friday.

“A total of 59 players were retained with 22 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, six in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 31 in the New Young Players (NYP) category as the teams begin assembling their squads for Season-8 slated to take place in December,” said a release from the PKL.

“The non-retained players, including all squad players from PKL Seasons 6 and 7, will go under the hammer at the auctions in Mumbai from August 29 to 31.”

Defending champion Bengal Warriors has retained captain Maninder Singh along with Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibaksh.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has been retained by Bengaluru Bulls for a second consecutive season while Naveen Kumar has been retained by Dabang Delhi.

Experienced players like Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba), Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Giants), Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers), and Nitesh Kumar (U.P. Yoddha) have also been retained by their respective teams.