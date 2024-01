January 27, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - Patna

Patna Pirates were off to a dominating start in their home leg, securing a 44-28 victory against Bengal Warriors in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

Manjeet (10 raid points), Nitin Kumar (10 raid points) and Mayur Kadam (6 tackle points) turned out to be the top performers of the contest.

The win takes the Patna-based side to sixth place, whereas the Bengal-based team remained on eighth.

